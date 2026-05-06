Kinette Club of Sackville supports Cobequid Community Health Centre foundation

The cheque presentation from the Kinette Club of Sackville. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Cobequid Community Health Centre Foundation has received a boost from a local community organization.

The Kinette Club of Sackville has donated $1500 towards the funding of a Blue Phantom training model!

The Blue Phantom (Ultrasound Guided IV Access) is a training tool that acts like human tissue and blood vessels.

Trainees use an ultrasound machine to see the vessels inside the model, just like they would in a real patient.

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According to the Foundation, this is important because finding veins or arteries can be difficult in real patients, especially in emergencies or with patients who have hard-to-find veins.

The model helps users learn how to read ultrasound images.

It also helps them find the correct vessel, and guide a needle accurately.

The foundation thanks the Kinettes for bringing one to the Cobequid Health Centre Emergency Department.