The Laker News

News

Kinette Club of Sackville supports Cobequid Community Health Centre foundation

ByPat Healey

May 6, 2026 #Blue Phantom (Ultrasound Guided IV Access), #Cobequid Health Centre Foundation, #healthcare, #KinCanada, #Kinette Club of Sackville, #Lower Sackville, #training tool
The cheque presentation from the Kinette Club of Sackville. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Cobequid Community Health Centre Foundation has received a boost from a local community organization.

The Kinette Club of Sackville has donated $1500 towards the funding of a Blue Phantom training model!

The Blue Phantom (Ultrasound Guided IV Access) is a training tool that acts like human tissue and blood vessels.

Trainees use an ultrasound machine to see the vessels inside the model, just like they would in a real patient. 

ADVERTISEMENT:

According to the Foundation, this is important because finding veins or arteries can be difficult in real patients, especially in emergencies or with patients who have hard-to-find veins.

The model helps users learn how to read ultrasound images.

It also helps them find the correct vessel, and guide a needle accurately.

The foundation thanks the Kinettes for bringing one to the Cobequid Health Centre Emergency Department.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Hantsport man charged after taking vehicle from East Hants without consent

May 6, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

One Person One Record issues must be addressed, N.S. NDP says

May 6, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Busy weeks ahead for East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce

May 6, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Hantsport man charged after taking vehicle from East Hants without consent

May 6, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

One Person One Record issues must be addressed, N.S. NDP says

May 6, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Busy weeks ahead for East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce

May 6, 2026 Pat Healey
Advertorials East Hants

Housing Market Report: More inventory, more cautious buyers shaping spring housing market

May 6, 2026 Pat Healey