Busy weeks ahead for East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce

The Open East Hants signs at Pages & Pieces in Elmsdale. (Paige Dillman photo)

ENFIELD: As the temperatures warm up for summer, that also means things are about to heat up for the East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce.

The organization that advocates on behalf of its businesses and members are set to run six events between now and mid June.

Those six events began with the monthly Caffeine & Connections, that are held the first Wednesday of every month (this one was on May 6 for this month) at Cup of SOul Cafe in Elmsdale. They run from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Up next is a Business Breakfast with Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois, set for May 15 from 8-9:30 a.m. It will be held at the East Hants Aquatic Centre.

The breakfast is sponsored by Hants-Kings CBDC.

Registration for the event is at: https://www.ehcc.ca/events-page-registration/#id=10162&cid=1748&wid=901

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On May 19, there will be a Business After Hours sponsored by RBC Elmsdale.

It will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at RBC Elmsdale, 178 Hwy 214 Elmsdale.

In June, the month will start with a Speed Networking with Networking Naturally on June 2

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Hidden Gem Restaurant.

The Hidden Gem is located at 60 Sky Blvd. in Goffs.

Caffeine & Connections will be back on June 3 at Cup of SOul Cafe.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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Rounding out the busy few weeks will be Open East Hants Day.

It will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various locations throughout the municipality.

The pop-up market will occur at the Enfield Fire Hall.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The chamber asks folks to checkout their website for a list of registered businesses for this traditional community event.