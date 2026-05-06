One Person One Record issues must be addressed, N.S. NDP says

NDP Leader Claudia Chender outside Inn on the Lake in Fall River. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX: Official Opposition Leader Claudia Chender has written to the Health Minister May 5 calling on the Houston government to pause the rollout of One Person One Record (OPOR) and work with health care providers to ensure Nova Scotians get the care they need while the new system is put in place.

“Everyone wants progress to improve and modernize our health care system but this government needs to do the work and listen to those on the ground who have very real concerns,” said Chender.

“We have heard from families and staff about missing records, medication errors, and delays in care because of issues with how the system has been implemented at the IWK.

“People deserve to know that the government is taking these issues seriously and there is a plan to ensure problems are addressed before OPOR moves into more hospitals.”

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Doctors, nurses, and other frontline health care workers have raised concerns about ongoing issues with OPOR at the IWK.

The new system is scheduled to roll out to all hospitals in the central health zone, which includes the Halifax area, Eastern Shore and West Hants, this weekend.

“The frontline health care providers who are raising the alarm just want to know that the problems they have flagged will be addressed before this goes any further,” said Chender.

“The Minister needs to pause this rollout until she can ensure, to frontline health providers and all Nova Scotians, that these issues have been addressed.”