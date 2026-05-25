PHOTOS/VIDEO: Hundreds help release trout into First Lake on Sackville Waters Awareness Day

Children line First Lake releasing trout into as part of the fish release on Sackville Waters Awareness Day. (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: First Lake has many new trout in it thanks to the hundreds that came out to help release new fish into the water on Saturday behind Kinsmen Park in Lower Sackville.

The fish release was part of Sackville Waters Awareness Day, put on by the Sackville Lions Club.

It was in support of three organizations – Sackville Rivers Association, Friends of First Lake Society, and the Sackville Lakes Park & Trails Association.

The event included many activities and dignitaries on hand from three levels of government.

Volunteer Walter Regan was on hand at the event. (Dagley media photo)

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Check out all the fun in our video story.

Video sponsored by Leno’s Stop Shop

Video by Matt Dagley

Paul Russell holds up the bag with the trout he is about to release into First Lake. (Dagley Media photo)

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Hundreds line Kinsmen Beach to release the trout into First Lake. (Dagley Media photo)

Some trout just released are pictured under the water in First Lake. (Dagley Media photo)

The 305 Sackville Cadets performed at the event. (Dagley Media photo)

Government representatives from HRM, the province, and federal government release their trout into First Lake. (Dagley Media photo)

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The trout are transferred from the blue bins into buckets to be released into First Lake. (Dagley Media photo)

The BBQ was a popular spot to grab some food and support the three organizations. (Dagley Media photo)

T-Shirts for the event were on sale as well. (Dagley Media photo)

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A young girl releases her trout into First Lake. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey interviews organizer Doug Gamble with the Sackville Lions Club, and emcee Paul Russell. (Dagley Media photo)

A trout in First Lake after being released. (Dagley Media photo)