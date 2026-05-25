PHOTOS/VIDEO: Hundreds help release trout into First Lake on Sackville Waters Awareness Day

Children line First Lake releasing trout into as part of the fish release on Sackville Waters Awareness Day. (Dagley Media photo)
LOWER SACKVILLE: First Lake has many new trout in it thanks to the hundreds that came out to help release new fish into the water on Saturday behind Kinsmen Park in Lower Sackville.
The fish release was part of Sackville Waters Awareness Day, put on by the Sackville Lions Club.
It was in support of three organizations – Sackville Rivers Association, Friends of First Lake Society, and the Sackville Lakes Park & Trails Association.
The event included many activities and dignitaries on hand from three levels of government.
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Check out all the fun in our video story.
Video sponsored by Leno’s Stop Shop
Video by Matt Dagley
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