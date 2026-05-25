Lantz among new Tim Hortons builds scheduled

A designed Tim's store and what it will look like is pictured. (Tim Hortons photo/Newswire)

HALIFAX/LANTZ: There are 1,500 Canadian restaurant owners who proudly own and operate 4,000 Tim Hortons restaurants from coast to coast. This year, 340 owners are investing their own money to build or renovate 480 restaurants across the country.

In Nova Scotia, two new restaurants are opening this year and 15 locations are being renovated, including in Amherst, Antigonish, Barrington Passage, Bedford, Digby, Eastern Passage, Halifax, Lantz, Lower Sackville, New Minas, Reserve Mines, Trenton and Windsor.

This represents a total investment of about $16 million into local communities.

Lantz and New Minas are locations of new builds.

The Lantz location is expected to be off Exit 8A at the Lantz Connector near Hwy 102.

No further details was available.

Press release: Tim’s new builds, renovations in N.S.

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Building and renovating restaurants across the country creates meaningful, ongoing work for local and regional tradespeople – electricians, plumbers, carpenters, masons, painters, tilers, mechanical companies, roofers, general contractors and more – in communities across every province.

Renovation and construction material for Tim Hortons restaurants are sourced through Canadian-owned businesses, with most items manufactured on Canadian soil.

Tim’s custom restaurant furniture is handcrafted in Montréal from 100% Canadian-sourced maple. Every piece of signage is designed, fabricated, and installed by Canadian suppliers. And restaurant artwork is conceived by Canadian artists, creatives and brought to life by Canadian makers.

“Tim Hortons was built in Canada by Canadians, and we are proud to continue investing in Canada to give our guests beautiful, modern restaurants to enjoy,” said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

“These are Canadian families investing their own money in their own communities – and that’s something we’re proud of.”