Police charge Sipekne’katik man with manslaughter in Upper Musquodoboit death

UPPER MUSQUODOBOIT: A30-year-old man from Sipekne’katik has been charged with manslaughter in the death of another man in Upper Musquodoboit, RCMP said.

On May 20, at approximately 1:20 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, EHS, and fire services responded to a report of a man in medical distress in the 8000 block of Hwy. 224.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 41-year-old man in cardiac arrest with physical injuries.

The man was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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Through the course of the investigation, officers determined the deceased had been involved in a physical altercation earlier that day.

On May 23, officers with the RCMP/HRP Integrated Special Investigation Section arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the victim’s death.

Easton Marshall Paul, of Sipekne’katik, has been charged with manslaughter and remains in custody.

He was to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 25.

The investigation is being led by RCMP/HRP Integrated Special Investigation Section, with support from the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP/HRP Integrated Special Investigation Section at 902-490-5333.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 26-77863