Students ready to bring fairytale fun to the stage with Shrek Jr. The Musical at REC

MILFORD: Students at Riverside Education Centre (REC) are ready to head to the swamp this week as they present Shrek Jr. The Musical with three public performances set for Thursday, Friday, and a Saturday matinee at the school.

The production features dozens of student performers bringing the beloved DreamWorks characters to life in what cast members describe as a fun, exciting, and rewarding experience after weeks of rehearsals.

Jacob Neima, who takes on the lead role of Shrek, said he was thrilled to land the part after enjoying acting and singing from a young age.

“As younger me, I did a bunch of acting in plays that we made from Robert Munsch books, and I honestly just loved singing,” said Neima. “I was really, really hoping that I was going to get this one because I love Shrek, and he’s just super awesome.”

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Neima said while playing the iconic green ogre can be tiring, it has also been a lot of fun working alongside the rest of the cast.

“We all collaborate really well together,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard. Sometimes we’re a little wonky, but that’s okay because we work through it and solve it all together.”

He hopes audiences will appreciate the hard work students have put into the production.

“We spent a lot of effort into this,” said Neima. “People should come out because we worked really hard and did so many things to improve our own skills as actors and actresses.”

Among the colourful cast of characters is Kara Roberts, who plays the Gingerbread Man. Roberts said joining the musical was something she wanted to do before graduating from REC, and moving on to HERH.

“I thought because I am in my last year it would be such a fun experience,” said Roberts. “I also wanted to do it to prove to people and myself that, yeah, I can do these things.”

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While she joked she does not exactly love gingerbread cookies, Roberts said the experience has helped her make new friends and step outside her comfort zone.

“Sometimes it can be a little overwhelming, but now that we’re getting towards the end, it’s definitely a lot of fun.,” she said.

Like many of the cast members, Roberts admits there are some nerves ahead of opening night, but mostly excitement.

“We’ve worked very hard, and I think people should definitely come out to support the show and show love to the actors that are there,” she said. “It’s just going to be fun.”

Performances of Shrek Jr. The Musical will take place Thursday and Friday evenings at 6 pm each night along with a Saturday 2 pm matinee at Riverside Education Centre.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 17 and under.

Get tickets on the school website – https://rec.ccrce.ca/what_s_happening_at_r_e_c_/shrek_jr_tickets