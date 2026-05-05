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HRM announces closure of trail and water access along Shubenacadie Canal Greenway

ByPat Healey

May 5, 2026 #Hwy 107 twinning project, #Lake Charles, #Shubenacadie Canal Greenway, #Waverley
A trail. (Pexels.com photo)

WAVERLEY: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents of municipal trail and water access impacts due to construction related to the Province of Nova Scotia’s Highway 107 Twinning Project.

Access to the Shubenacadie Canal Greenway trailhead from Waverley Road (near civic 1021 and 1191) will be closed for safety reasons.

Water access to the canal between Lake Charles and Lake William will also be closed.

These closures will remain in place until project completion, currently estimated for fall 2027.

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Alternate trail access is available near Highway 118 and the Wright Avenue overpass to the west, as well as at the end of John Brenton Drive.

Upon completion, the area will include a paved parking area and a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the trailhead.

For more information, visit https://www.novascotia.ca/ or email Hwy107Twinning@novascotia.ca.

By Pat Healey

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