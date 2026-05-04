Overpass project in Enfield pegged for 2027 completion, “triangle” to be removed

Crews from Dexter work at the site of the new $15.7 million overpass project on Hwy 102 by the Enfield Legion. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: A new overpass at Horne Settlement Road is moving ahead after Dexter Construction was awarded a $15.7 million contract, but there appears to be a discrepancy between provincial timelines and comments from the area’s MLA.

Gary Andrea, communications with Nova Scotia Public Works, said the new overpass, located north of the existing bridge, is expected to be completed in the fall of 2027.

The project will also see the intersection of Old Enfield Road and Horne Settlement Road realigned to improve safety and traffic flow.

While no full detours are anticipated, motorists can expect periodic delays due to lane reductions on Highway 102 and Old Enfield Road during construction.

ADVERTISEMENT:

However, a different timeline was shared publicly by Hants East MLA and Municipal Affairs Minister John A. MacDonald during a recent business breakfast hosted by the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce.

MacDonald told attendees the new bridge is expected to be finished this year, with the existing bridge also likely to be removed in the same timeframe, depending on construction progress, significantly earlier than the 2027 completion date provided by Public Works.

He noted that interchanges onto Highway 102 are not part of the current plan, explaining that adding them would require major reconstruction and long-term traffic disruptions.

The overpass site from the Bakery Lane side of construction. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

MacDonald also said the current “triangle” intersection will be eliminated and replaced with a more straightforward layout controlled by stop signs, changing how traffic moves through the area.

During construction, he indicated there may be short-term delays, particularly during demolition of the existing bridge, but no long-term detours are expected.

Officials have confirmed the new overpass will include a 1.8-metre-wide raised sidewalk on the south side of the structure.