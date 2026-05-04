Project to gather data to support mineral exploration

Natural Resources Minister Kim Masland (Healey file photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is making it easier for companies to explore and invest in the province’s mineral resources by undertaking a modern geophysical assessment of the province.



A request for proposals for the Provincial Geophysical Assessment and Data Acquisition Project was issued May 4.



The intent is to hire a geophysical consulting firm to carry out targeted geophysical surveys and complete an assessment of the Minerals Play Fairway report, completed in 2018. These activities will provide important information to advance mineral exploration and attract investment.



“Nova Scotia has an abundance of natural resources at our fingertips, “said Kim Masland, Minister of Natural Resources.

“This project will help us better understand where these opportunities lie and make more important information available to potential investors.”

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Geophysical surveys provide detailed information about underground geology using non‑invasive techniques.



This will support responsible resource development by improving planning, minimizing environmental disturbance and making high‑quality data publicly available to researchers, communities and industry.



The project will be administered by Dalhousie University, with information made public once it is complete. The deadline for submissions is June 1.



The request for proposals package is available at: https://dal.bidsandtenders.ca/Module/Tenders/en/Tender/Detail/eb7c2b16-3a87-497e-af8c-c056906cbc76

Quotes:

“Dalhousie is pleased to partner with the Department of Natural Resources on the Provincial Geophysical Assessment and Data Acquisition Project.

“By strengthening the Province’s understanding of its geology and mineral potential, this initiative will help inform future development, support long‑term economic opportunity and advance research across Nova Scotia.”

— Laura Hynes Jenkins, Assistant Vice-President, Government Relations, Dalhousie University

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“We applaud the Government of Nova Scotia making this strategic investment in the mining industry. It will improve our geological understanding of the province and help us create jobs and build a stronger Nova Scotia.”

— Sean Kirby, Executive Director, Mining Association of Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:

– geophysical surveys are used to better understand geology and mineral signatures and can be completed using non‑invasive drone-based, aerial and ground‑based surveys, allowing scientists to collect detailed underground information safely and efficiently

– the Minerals Play Fairway is a report from the mining industry identifying the need for airborne geophysical surveying of the province

– the goal of the Minerals Play Fairway report is to further support the modernization of Nova Scotia’s geological understanding of Nova Scotia, helping to find future mines and quarries, and acting as a tool for attracting investment and job creation

– in December, the Province engaged Dalhousie University to oversee the Subsurface Energy Research and Development Investment Program



