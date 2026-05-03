Tigers split games with Northumberland in girls slopitch home opener

A HERH Tiger swings at the ball as it comes towards her during game play in Milford. (Healey photo)

MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High Tigers girls slopitch team had an impressive home opener, showing their talent and skill for the young team.

In the doubleheader at the Milford Rec ball field, the Tigers split the home opener against Northumberland.

The Tigers won the first game 16-3, before falling in a close contest in the second game by a score of 9-7.

In the opener, Jade Miller had the big bat smacking a inside the park grand slam home run to clear the bases.

She also had a double and single.

Claire Umlah had two singles.

A n HERH Tiger watches as a teammate runs for home to score on a grand slam by Jade Miller. (Healey photo)

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In the second game, Zoe Miller had a home run, triple, and a double to lead the Tigers offence.

Layla Huybers contributed two singles. Jess Gorman added a single and triple in the loss.

Toni Barker also had two solid games on the defensive side, making some amazing catches in the outfield.

At a tournament on Friday and Saturday in Yarmouth, Hants East returned home with silver after losing in the final to South Colchester Academy.

The girls played a great two days of ball and showed that despite being a young team they have a lot of skill and potential on the field.

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The Northumberland second baseman tries to get the ball before the HERH Tiger gets to the base safely. The Tiger beat the ball and was safe. (Healey photo)

Jade Miller gets congratulations for her grand slam that cleared the bases and made it a five run inning. (Healey photo)

The pitch is thrown towards a Northumberland batter up at the plate. (Healey photo)

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Third base coach Amy Miller signals to the runner coming around second to keep going home. (Healey photo)

An HERH Tiger gets the bat on the ball. (Healey photo)

A Hants East Tiger heads for first as she keeps an eye on the play and where the ball landed after a hard hit. (Healey photo)

Thanks Pat!

9-7 loss in game two

16-3 game one win

Also, not sure if you wanted your add, but we just got back from a tournament in Yarmouth where we came 2nd! Lost to SCA in the finals, but the girls played great. For a young team, there is lots of skill and potential!