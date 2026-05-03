Tigers split games with Northumberland in girls slopitch home opener

MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High Tigers girls slopitch team had an impressive home opener, showing their talent and skill for the young team.
In the doubleheader at the Milford Rec ball field, the Tigers split the home opener against Northumberland.
The Tigers won the first game 16-3, before falling in a close contest in the second game by a score of 9-7.
In the opener, Jade Miller had the big bat smacking a inside the park grand slam home run to clear the bases.
She also had a double and single.
Claire Umlah had two singles.
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In the second game, Zoe Miller had a home run, triple, and a double to lead the Tigers offence.
Layla Huybers contributed two singles. Jess Gorman added a single and triple in the loss.
Toni Barker also had two solid games on the defensive side, making some amazing catches in the outfield.
At a tournament on Friday and Saturday in Yarmouth, Hants East returned home with silver after losing in the final to South Colchester Academy.
The girls played a great two days of ball and showed that despite being a young team they have a lot of skill and potential on the field.
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Thanks Pat!
9-7 loss in game two
16-3 game one win
Also, not sure if you wanted your add, but we just got back from a tournament in Yarmouth where we came 2nd! Lost to SCA in the finals, but the girls played great. For a young team, there is lots of skill and potential!