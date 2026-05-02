Fall River players top list of N.S. prospects available in QMJHL Draft in June

Max Brien (from left), Liam Duffy, and Jayden Tillman are three of the top nine prospects from N.S. for the upcoming QMJHL Draft. (Submitted photos)

FALL RIVER: Three of the top Nova Scotia prospects for the upcoming QMJHL Draft (as of rankings released in February by the QMJHL Central Scouting Registry) were from the Fall River area.

Max Brien; Jayden Tillman; and Liam Duffy were among the 90 prospects available, 72 of which are from Quebec. Fiver are from N.B. and four NL.

The QMJHL is expected to release their final draft rankings in early May.

This year’s draft will be hosted by the Halifax Mooseheads, who hold 14 picks, for the first time in team history on June 5-6 at Scotiabank Centre.

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The top ranked prospect among the three is Max Brien, a forward who shoots right with the Steele Subaru.

He stands at six-foot-two, 187 pounds.

The diminutive forward recorded 18 goals and 43 points in 33 games played during the regular season and seven goalds and 14 points in nine playoff games.

At the QMJHL Cup, Brien had a goal and three points in four games played. He earned player of the game for one of those contests.

“Max is a big, strong, and powerful skater who brings a wide range of tools to the ice. He consistently uses his size to his advantage through physical play, strong puck protection, and a willingness to drive the net.

“He plays with a high level of intensity and a strong work ethic, making him difficult to contain. In addition to his size and strength, Max possesses good skill and a hard, accurate shot, adding to his offensive effectiveness.

“He is a complete, reliable 200-foot player who can be a difference-maker every shift. Strong defensively and effective in all zones, Max impacts the game in multiple ways.

“Max is regarded as the top prospect for the upcoming draft out of Nova Scotia and projects as a player who can contribute in all situations.

Taylor Burke, CSR Scout Nova Scotia

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Defenceman Liam Duffy, who also suited up with the Steele Subaru, is ranked next and stands at five-foot-11, 177 pounds. He is a right hand shot.

He made the NSU18 Rookie All Star team after a season that saw him play 33 games and record 26 assists and 27 points.

In the playoffs, Duffy recorded seven helpers in nine games played. He had no points in four games at the QMJHL Cup.

“Liam is a big-bodied defenseman who moves well for his size. He doesn’t hesitate to join the rush or get involved in the play offensively. He plays smart and has a good feel on when to take chances in the offensive zone.

“Defensively, he has a good stick and can use his body to his advantage. He makes a good first pass and is always looking to try and make quick plays to keep the play moving forward. All in all, he has a great skill set that many teams look for at the next level.”

Taylor P. Burke, Nova Scotia CSR Scout

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Right-hand shooting defenceman Jayden Tillman is the next ranked Nova Scotian having just finished season two with Bishop’s Kearney.

The Rangers U15 Major alum is listed at 176 pounds and six feet tall.

In 65 games played with BK, he recorded seven goals and 25 points, while he had an assist in three games played for the playoffs.

At the QMJHL Cup in four games, Tillman managed a one goal and two helper stat line.

“Tillman recently completed his second season with the Bishop Kearney Selects program in the state of New York. A right-handed defenseman, he is very well built and an excellent skater, combining power, speed, and agility. He is a tough defenseman to get around and difficult to play against.

Tillman has an excellent shot, which he releases with both power and accuracy. In fact, it’s a shot we’d like to see him use more often.

“The young defenseman plays with confidence and exudes a certain presence when on the ice. With his style and maturity, he will undoubtedly be a closely watched defenseman for the upcoming draft.

Pierre Cholette, CSR Director