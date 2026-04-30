Fall River’s Archibald named Sport N.S. Impact Award recipient for April

Emma Archibald tastes gold at the 2023 Canada Games in PEI in this file photo. (Healey photo)

OTTAWA, ONT.: Sport Nova Scotia is proud to announce that the April Cleve’s Source for Sports Impact Award recipients are Emma Archibald (female athlete) and Carter Noseworthy (male athlete).

Female Athlete: Emma Archibald, Para nordic skiing

Achievements: This past March Emma Archibald made her Paralympic debut at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Italy.

Competing as a member of Canada’s Para nordic skiing team, she was the only Nova Scotian on Team Canada, and Nova Scotia’s first para nordic skier to be selected for the Games.

Emma competed in a tight field of experienced competitors with impressive 6th, 8th, 10th and 11th place finishes.

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Male Athlete: Carter Noseworthy, Gymnastics

Achievements: Carter earned two medals as a National High Performance Junior competitor at the

2026 Grizzly Classic Competition in Calgary in March. Carter won bronze in the All Around (against

25 competitors) and qualified for four apparatus finals.

In the apparatus finals he earned a bronze on parallel bars, placed 4th on floor and vault and 5th on rings.

A week prior to this competition, Carter attended the 2026 Twisters Invitational where he earned a gold medal.

For more information about the Cleve’s Source for Sports Impact Awards, please visit sportnovascotia.ca.