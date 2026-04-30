The Laker News

Featured Sports

Fall River’s Archibald named Sport N.S. Impact Award recipient for April

ByPat Healey

Apr 30, 2026 #Cleve's Source for Sports, #Emma Archibald, #Fall River, #Impact Award, #Nordiq Canada, #Paralympics, #Sport Nova Scotia, #uOttawa Nordiq
Emma Archibald tastes gold at the 2023 Canada Games in PEI in this file photo. (Healey photo)

OTTAWA, ONT.: Sport Nova Scotia is proud to announce that the April Cleve’s Source for Sports Impact Award recipients are Emma Archibald (female athlete) and Carter Noseworthy (male athlete).

Female Athlete: Emma Archibald, Para nordic skiing

Achievements: This past March Emma Archibald made her Paralympic debut at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Italy.

Competing as a member of Canada’s Para nordic skiing team, she was the only Nova Scotian on Team Canada, and Nova Scotia’s first para nordic skier to be selected for the Games.

Emma competed in a tight field of experienced competitors with impressive 6th, 8th, 10th and 11th place finishes.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Male Athlete: Carter Noseworthy, Gymnastics

Achievements: Carter earned two medals as a National High Performance Junior competitor at the
2026 Grizzly Classic Competition in Calgary in March. Carter won bronze in the All Around (against
25 competitors) and qualified for four apparatus finals.

In the apparatus finals he earned a bronze on parallel bars, placed 4th on floor and vault and 5th on rings.

A week prior to this competition, Carter attended the 2026 Twisters Invitational where he earned a gold medal.

For more information about the Cleve’s Source for Sports Impact Awards, please visit sportnovascotia.ca.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Fact‑based tips sought as RCMP investigation into disappearance of Lilly and Jack continues

Apr 30, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Sports

Golf tournament honouring Const. Heidi Stevenson set for May 28

Apr 30, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

From Beaver Bank to the Battlefields: Moore’s Vimy Pilgrimage leaves impact

Apr 29, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Fact‑based tips sought as RCMP investigation into disappearance of Lilly and Jack continues

April 30, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured Sports

Fall River’s Archibald named Sport N.S. Impact Award recipient for April

April 30, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Budget cuts mean job loses, program cuts for African Nova Scotian communities: NS NDP

April 30, 2026 Pat Healey
Advertorials

ADVERTORIAL: Move Yoga expands to Fall River with new Pilates studio

April 30, 2026 Pat Healey