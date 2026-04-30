Fact‑based tips sought as RCMP investigation into disappearance of Lilly and Jack continues

Jack and Lilly in this photo. (Submitted/FB)

LANSDOWNE: Nova Scotia RCMP continues an active and comprehensive investigation into the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan, one year after the children were reported missing from their home on Gairloch Rd. in Lansdowne.

On May 2, 2025, at approximately 10 a.m., Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report that six‑year‑old Lilly and four‑year‑old Jack had wandered from their rural property earlier that morning.

A large‑scale, multi‑agency ground, air, and water search was initiated, led by 24 ground search and rescue teams and supported by specialized RCMP resources.

On May 3, 2025, the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit assumed lead of the investigation under the Missing Persons Act.

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RCMP units from across Canada, as well as the National Centre for Missing Persons and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, are assisting.

“This investigation has involved sustained and wide‑ranging efforts over the past year,” said S/Sgt. Rob McCamon, Officer in Charge (acting) of Major Crime and Behavioural Sciences.

“Substantial RCMP and partner agency resources continue to be dedicated to this file, and they’ll remain in place until the circumstances surrounding Lilly and Jack’s disappearance are determined with certainty.”

Some of the investigative steps taken to date include:

Obtaining and executing judicial authorizations for materials and digital devices of those closest to the children, allowing investigators to examine phone records, banking records, etc.

Formally interviewing 106 individuals

Administering polygraphs as an investigative tool

Conducting forensic examinations at the Ottawa-based RCMP National Forensic Laboratory

Reviewing all 8,132 functioning video files

Searching 40kms around the Lansdowne area using RCMP human remains detection dogs

Evaluating and prioritizing 1,191 tips

Working through 1,534 investigative tasks





Multiple investigative components continue simultaneously, with information gathered through the investigation informing next steps. All possible scenarios remain under consideration.

“A significant and sustained investigative effort is ongoing. Our investigators, alongside partner agencies, have conducted – and continue to conduct – hundreds of follow‑ups,” said S/Sgt. McCamon.

“Every credible lead is being actively pursued, and every available resource is being applied.”

Throughout the past year, the RCMP has continued to receive information from the public and acknowledges the assistance provided by community members across the province and beyond.

“We appreciate people’s concern and engagement,” said S/Sgt McCamon. “At this stage of the investigation, what investigators need are specific, verifiable details to work from.

“Rumour and speculation won’t lead us to Lilly and Jack.”

Anyone with fact-based information related to Lilly and Jack Sullivan’s disappearance is asked to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902‑896‑5060 or hdiv.nenova.mcu-ucm.nenova.divh@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll‑free, at 1‑800‑222‑TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-583775



