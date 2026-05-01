The Laker News

News

Sackville Lions holding fish release fundraiser for three community groups

ByPat Healey

May 1, 2026 #environment, #fish, #fish release, #Lower Sackville, #May 23, #Sackville, #Sackville Lions Club
A brown trout is pictured. (KCMatt, Dreamstime.com photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Doug Gamble, a dedicated member of the Sackville Lions Club, is leading an exciting community event that combines environmental stewardship, youth engagement, and local conservation efforts.

In a recent conversation with The Laker News at the Lions Convention in Truro, Gamble shared details about the upcoming fish release project scheduled for May 23rd at First Lake.

As project chair, he explained that the initiative involves partnering with three key local organizations: Sackville Rivers, Friends of First Lake, and Second Lake Parks.

“All the money raised from this project will be going back to those organizations,” Gamble said.

“We’ll be inviting kids from the community to come out and actually release a fish into First Lake.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The event promises to be a family-friendly celebration of the environment.

The cadet band will perform during the day, and cadets will assist with crowd management and help the children safely release the fish into the lake.

Gamble also encouraged the public to follow the club’s Facebook page to stay informed about their many initiatives, including environmental cleanups and conservation projects in the Lower Sackville and Beaver Bank areas.

(Submitted photo)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants News

HERH student publishes first book with message of diversity and acceptance

May 1, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Fact‑based tips sought as RCMP investigation into disappearance of Lilly and Jack continues

Apr 30, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Budget cuts mean job loses, program cuts for African Nova Scotian communities: NS NDP

Apr 30, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants News

HERH student publishes first book with message of diversity and acceptance

May 1, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

N.S. health announces bedside telephone service being phased out

May 1, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Sackville Lions holding fish release fundraiser for three community groups

May 1, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Fact‑based tips sought as RCMP investigation into disappearance of Lilly and Jack continues

April 30, 2026 Pat Healey