Sackville Lions holding fish release fundraiser for three community groups

A brown trout is pictured. (KCMatt, Dreamstime.com photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Doug Gamble, a dedicated member of the Sackville Lions Club, is leading an exciting community event that combines environmental stewardship, youth engagement, and local conservation efforts.

In a recent conversation with The Laker News at the Lions Convention in Truro, Gamble shared details about the upcoming fish release project scheduled for May 23rd at First Lake.

As project chair, he explained that the initiative involves partnering with three key local organizations: Sackville Rivers, Friends of First Lake, and Second Lake Parks.

“All the money raised from this project will be going back to those organizations,” Gamble said.

“We’ll be inviting kids from the community to come out and actually release a fish into First Lake.”

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The event promises to be a family-friendly celebration of the environment.

The cadet band will perform during the day, and cadets will assist with crowd management and help the children safely release the fish into the lake.

Gamble also encouraged the public to follow the club’s Facebook page to stay informed about their many initiatives, including environmental cleanups and conservation projects in the Lower Sackville and Beaver Bank areas.

(Submitted photo)