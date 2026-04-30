Golf tournament honouring Const. Heidi Stevenson set for May 28

Organizers are gearing up for this year's Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf tournament. It is scheduled for May 28. (Submitted photo)

SHUBENACADIE: The organizers of the Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament are gearing up for their biggest event yet, marking the tournament’s fifth anniversary this spring.

Since launching in 2022, the tournament—organized by RCMP members who served alongside Const. Stevenson in East Hants, like Const. Andrew Ouellette—has grown steadily, raising increasing amounts each year in support of the Const. Heidi Stevenson Humanitarian Bursary.

The bursary is awarded annually to students in East Hants, continuing Stevenson’s legacy of compassion, community service and positive impact.

This year’s tournament is set for May 28 at The Links at Penn Hills in Shubenacadie, with organizers aiming to build on last year’s success, which saw more than $13,000 raised.

ADVERTISEMENT:

To help make the milestone event a success, organizers are seeking donations for a silent auction, raffle prizes and hole sponsorships, as well as financial contributions.

Businesses and community members are also invited to enter teams, with limited sponsor spots available.

Organizers say the continued community support ensures Stevenson’s legacy lives on, helping local students for years to come.

Financial donations are welcomed. E-Transfers can be sent to heidistournament@gmail.com. Cheques

can be made payable to Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial.

Interest in playing in the tournament is always high, so they hold several team entries for sponsors. If you,

or your business, would like to enter a team to play in the tournament, please contact the committee as

soon as possible at heidistournament@gmail.com.