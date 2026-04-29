Elmsdale man facing mischief charges after vehicles windows broken

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: A 19-year-old Elmsdale man faces a slew of charges, including two mischief offences, after police located vehicles with their windows broken last week.

Const. Kevin MacDermid said East Hants RCMP discovered two vehicles with broken windows during a proactive patrol in Lantz.

“Officers were able to identify evidence pointing to a suspect known to police,” said Const. MacDermid.

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East Hants RCMP subsequently executed a search warrant on the suspect’s residence, said Const. MacDermid.

He said police were able to locate evidence tying the suspect to the offence.

As a result, a 19 year old male from Elmsdale is facing two charges of Mischief under $5000; four charges of Failure to Comply with Release Order; and one charge of Disguise with Intent.

As the charges have not been brought before the courts as of publishing this on April 28, the suspects name is not included.

