Aylesford Lions roar at Convention in Truro; take home top trophy

Members of the Aylesford Lions pose with the trophy for most members at the Lions Convention at the Truro Fire Hall on Saturday afternoon. They had 20 of their 24 members take part in the weekend event. (Healey photo)

TRURO: The Aylesford Lions Club made a strong showing at a recent Lions convention in Truro, bringing nearly their entire membership—and coming home with top honours.

Held at the Truro Fire Hall, the convention saw 20 of the club’s 24 members in attendance, earning Aylesford the trophy for best member participation.

The commitment was so strong that the club even shut down its regular bingo fundraiser for the weekend to ensure full turnout.

“It’s the only time of year we do it,” said Angel Grell, noting the club made a conscious decision to prioritize the convention after seeing the benefits of full participation in past years.

“We said, you know what—let’s bring everybody. We shut her down.”

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Beyond conventions, the club continues to expand its impact in the community.

Through monthly fundraisers, members support local groups, sports teams, and accessibility projects, with proceeds from events going directly back into the community.

Volunteers from recipient groups often join Lions members in preparing meals, helping strengthen those community ties.

Grell also highlighted the club’s efforts to modernize outreach, using social media and new advertising approaches to raise awareness. That push has helped grow membership from 13 to 25 in just over two years, while also increasing volunteer interest.

“We’re trying to make Lions Clubs more known,” Grell said, adding that more people are now reaching out asking how they can get involved.