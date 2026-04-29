RCMP arrests two, continues search for third person in Shubenacadie East home invasion

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

EAST SHUBENACADIE: Colchester County District RCMP has arrested two people and is continuing efforts to identify and locate a third person in relation to a home invasion.

On April 29, at approximately 1:25 a.m., Colchester County District RCMP received a report of a home invasion on Hwy. 2 in East Shubenacadie.

Officers learned that a man armed with a firearm entered a residence while a man and a woman were inside. The woman ran outside upon the suspect’s entry.

“The suspect then robbed the man and fled the scene in the man’s truck with another man and the woman,” an RCMP spokesperson said in a release.

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The RCMP’s Operational Communications Centre tracked the vehicle and immobilized it through the vehicle’s safety and support service on Ice Pond Dr. in Salmon River as officers entered the area.

The two men and woman ran from the vehicle. Officers quickly located and arrested the woman and the two men remained outstanding.

The Nova Scotia RCMP’s Critical Incident Program and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) were deployed. In consideration of a firearm having been observed during the home invasion, an emergency alert was issued in the immediate and surrounding counties.

One of the men was located in the area using the RPAS and was safely arrested with the assistance of Police Dog Services.

Officers recovered two firearms from the stolen vehicle and, at approximately 7 a.m., the emergency alert was cancelled.

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The investigation, including efforts to identify and locate the second man, is ongoing. Investigators have determined that the home invasion was a targeted incident and do not believe there’s a threat to public safety.

The woman, 35, from Truro, and the man, 30, from Millbrook remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

Colchester County District RCMP would like to thank Truro Police Service for its assistance with response and investigation.

File #: 2026-558406