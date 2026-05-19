Blois pressed on federal government increasing firefighter tax credit

MP Kody Blois was asked about the federal government increasing the firefighter tax credit during his breakfast chat with members of the East Hants & Districts Chamber in Elmsdale on Friday. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: The need for more support for volunteer firefighters was raised during a recent business breakfast with Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois at the East Hants Aquatic Centre.

During the question-and-answer portion of the event hosted by the East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce, Municipality of East Hants Councillor and longtime volunteer firefighter Norval Mitchell asked Blois whether the federal government would consider increasing the volunteer firefighter tax credit further to help recruit and retain members.

Mitchell, who said he has served 48 years in the volunteer fire service, spoke about the sacrifices firefighters and their families make responding to calls at all hours of the day and night.

“Every hour I stand on the highway at an accident or medical call is an hour that I take from my family,” Mitchell said.

He added departments are struggling to recruit younger volunteers, particularly people between the ages of 18 and 30, while many current members continue to age out of service.

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In response, Blois said Ottawa recently increased the volunteer firefighter tax credit from $3,000 to $6,000.

He acknowledged more discussion may be needed about what level of financial support would actually help attract new volunteers.

“I’ll never question the importance of firefighters in our community,” said Blois.

“The question becomes, what is that threshold? Because we’ve doubled it.”

Blois questioned whether increasing the credit again to $9,000, $10,000 or even $15,000 would make a meaningful difference in recruitment, saying volunteer firefighting is still largely driven by a sense of public service.

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At the same time, he said municipalities and provinces may also need to play a larger role in supporting emergency services.

“These are going to be hard conversations at the municipal level,” Blois said. “Some of these calls, this is inherently local.”

Blois also pointed to concerns around funding for ground search and rescue organizations, calling the current provincial support inadequate.

“I think $3,000 is a joke,” he said, referring to annual provincial support for search and rescue groups.

He encouraged municipalities and community organizations to continue advocating for increased emergency services funding from both provincial and federal governments.