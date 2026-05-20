Glitz, Giggles, and Grooves fundraiser aims to send Special Olympics Sackville-Bedford athletes to provincial games this summer

The Sackville-Bedford Special Olympics athletes that were at the 2025 provincial games and their medals. (Submitted photo)

ENFIELD: Athletes from communities stretching from Sackville-Bedford to Lantz will soon benefit from a community fundraiser aimed at helping Special Olympics competitors reach this year’s provincial games.

Glitz, Giggles, and Grooves is set for June 13 at the Elmsdale Legion and will feature entertainment, comedy, music, dancing, auctions, and more, all in support of Special Olympics Sackville-Bedford athletes heading to provincials later this year.

Organizers say tickets are limited to 150 people and are expected to sell quickly, with advanced tickets required.

Speaking with The Laker News during an interview May 19 at Amy Seymour’s office at Royal LePage Atlantic in Enfield, Special Olympics Sackville-Bedford representative Jenny Tyler said the fundraiser will help cover the significant costs associated with sending athletes and coaches to the games.

“We have many, many athletes in our region who go up and join in all of their sports and medals, meet friends, meet old friends, and generally have a great time doing a sport that they love,” said Tyler.

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Tyler said the regional boundaries for the organization continue to grow and include athletes from communities such as Lantz and surrounding areas.

“The biggest thing is that any individual with an intellectual disability can contact us and become part of Special Olympics,” she said.

“We are there to support you, guide you, and help you get to where you want to be.”

The organization expects to send between 70-80 athletes, and 20 or so coaches, and support staff to the provincial games, with overall costs estimated between $20,000 and $25,000.

Expenses include transportation, accommodation, food, and other supports needed to ensure athletes have a successful experience.

The evening will begin at 7 p.m. with performances by two drag queens, with their show expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

The night will also feature several Maritime comedians, entertainment from Lower Sackville crooner Donovan Cyr, dancing, a 50/50 draw, and both live and silent auction opportunities.

Organizers are currently seeking auction items from businesses and community members to help boost fundraising efforts.

The poster for the event with all the details. (Submitted photo)

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Advanced tickets are available at Leno’s, Millstone Pub in Lantz, the Royal LePage Atlantic office in Enfield, the Elmsdale Legion, and Cup of Soul.

General admission tickets are $50 each, while a limited number of VIP tickets — capped at just 25 — are available for $100 each.

Tyler praised the support already shown by the local community and Seymour’s efforts in helping organize the event.

“I have been blown away,” said Tyler.

“I’m so proud to be living here and proud to be part of the community.”