Province, feds announce more child-care spaces for Halifax area

HALIFAX: A new child-care centre in Halifax’s Bayers Lake Business Park will improve families’ access to care.

The provincial and federal governments are providing almost $2 million to help the Silver Crescent Academy Society relocate and expand.

The new centre will have up to 120 spaces, up from 71 at the current location in Rockingham.



“This is a fast-growing area of the city. These child-care spaces will be essential for families who live in the area as well as those who pass through on their way to work,” said Adegoke Fadare, MLA for Clayton Park West, on behalf of Brendan Maguire, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Project funding is through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, which supports the vision that families have access to affordable, high-quality and inclusive child care when and where they need it.



The centre will be located at 155 Chain Lake Dr. and will have spaces for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. It is expected to open late this year.



Quotes:

“The relocation and expansion of Silver Crescent Academy Society and Children’s Centre mark an important step forward for our growing community.

“This project reflects our commitment to meeting increasing demand and providing more families with access to high-quality child care. At the heart of this growth is our dedicated team of administrators, educators and staff, whose passion and care create a supportive, engaging, diverse and inclusive environment for every child.

“We are proud to expand our reach and continue supporting children and families with a nurturing and enriching experience – rooted in our motto: Faith, Creativity, and Excellence.”

— Dayga Sheriff, Executive Director, Silver Crescent Academy Society



Quick Facts:

– this is the 18th project announced under the Department’s major infrastructure program

– since 2021, almost 9,650 new child-care spaces have been created across the province, with about 2,600 more under development

– Nova Scotia has signed a five-year extension to the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement and the Canada-Nova Scotia Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, worth more than $1 billion total