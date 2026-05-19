Holistic Hub Road show brings wellness practitioners to Fall River residents

Dawn Williams of Fall River was one of the wellness providers at the event. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: A new wellness-focused community event brought together providers and residents at Fully Align Studio in Fall River on Saturday, creating what organizers described as a smaller, more personal approach to wellness networking and services.

The Holistic Hub Road Show featured wellness providers highlighting their services in an intimate setting designed to make both providers and attendees feel comfortable and connected.

Founder Crystal Inness said the event was created as a collaboration between Fully Align Studio and the Holistic Hub online community network.

“This is a collaboration between Fully Align Studio and an online community network, which is called the Holistic Hub,” said Inness.

“The Hub is helping to provide a bridge between wellness providers and wellness seekers.”

There were many providers on site for those at the event to learn more about. (Healey photo)

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Inness said the organization is trying to help fill gaps within the wellness industry, particularly by creating smaller in-person events that feel more inviting for participants.

“Wellness works through experiencing,” Inness explained. “We thought it would be really nice to make it a fun experience and more enjoyable and less stressful.”

The event also gave some wellness providers a chance to display their work publicly for the first time.

“Some of them are first-time showcasing their work, so it can be a little bit intimidating,” said Inness. “A lot of people have a lot of passion for this work.”

Crystal Inness. (Healey photo)

Inness said organizers intentionally kept attendance numbers lower to maintain a calm atmosphere for both providers and visitors.

“We don’t want to have an overwhelming amount of people because we want to make sure everybody is able to have solid provider interaction,” Inness said. “The noise level and everything else keeps people comfortable.”

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Part of wellness includes getting a massage. (Healey photo)

The Holistic Hub is currently in what Inness described as a six-month launch phase, with organizers hoping to continue expanding the road show concept into other communities.

“The road show itself is a pinnacle event for the Hub,” said Inness.

“We’re hoping we can take it around in different areas and inspire more people to get together in community.”

Inness added the overall message behind the event is about encouraging people to believe in themselves and focus on their well-being.

“It’s powerful to believe in yourself and to feel well,” Inness said.

Homeopathy for true health is part of wellness. (Healey photo)