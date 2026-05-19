Weekly Racing Series kicks off with entertaining season opener at Speedworld

Jordan Veinotte (11V) passes Colton Noble in the 0 on the backstretch during the Pro Stock Open as part of the Weekly Racing Series. (Healey photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The Bay Eqiupment Rentals Weekly Racing Series kicked off under bright sunny skies on Saturday afternoon at the track across from Halifax Stanfield Airport.

With a fair sized crowd on hand in the grandstands and back pit area, the racers put on an entertaining show to kick off the 2026 race season.

And local racers from the East Hants and Wellington/Beaver Bank/Fall River area didn’t disappoint either.

Here is a look at the unofficial race results from Saturday. (These are all unofficial until officially posted by the track)

Bluenose Pools Beginners (12 laps)

1. 43 Ryder Smith

2. 9 Addison MacLean

3. 88 Ryan Chisholm

4. 18 Nic Farrell

5. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

Heat 1: 43 Ryder Smith

Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero: (15 laps)

1. 11V Addison Veinotte

2. 12 Shelby Chisholm

3. 15 Adlee Lively

4. 55 Ben Turple

5. 13 Avery DeCoste

Heat 1: 99 Bristol Matthews

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Traction Mini Stock (30 laps)

1. 80 Chevy MacDonald

2. 13 Chris McMullin

3. 24 Dylan Partridge

4. 68 Mitch Hopkins

5. 88x Nic Baker

Heat 1: 80 Chevy MacDonald

Heat 2: 84 Dylan Black

Heat 3: 19 Billy Wright

Heat 4: 0 Jason Pickles

United Mortgage Alliance Legends (25 laps)

1. 00 Caden Tufts

2. 71 Chase MacKay

3. 9 Campbell Delaney

4. 20 Devin Wadden

5. 45 Brett Pashkoski

Heat 1: 00 Caden Tufts

Heat 2: 71 Chase MacKay

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Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman (40 laps)

1. 85 Darren Hilchie

2. 14 Alex Johnson

3. 25 Andrew Lively

4. 01 Joey Livingstone

5. 66 Jeff Breen

Heat 1: 85 Darren Hilchie

Heat 2: 01 Joey Livingston

Tylor Hawes (72) battles Colton Noble in the 0 as Ayden Christensen races close by. (Healey photo)

Pro Stock OPEN

1. 11V Jordan Veinotte

2. 66 Owen Mahar

3. 72 Tylor Hawes

4. 0 Colton Noble

5. 24 Ayden Christensen

Heat 1: 11V Jordan Veinotte

Jordan Veinotte races out of turn one and two at Scotia. (Healey photo)