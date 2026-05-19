Weekly Racing Series kicks off with entertaining season opener at Speedworld

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The Bay Eqiupment Rentals Weekly Racing Series kicked off under bright sunny skies on Saturday afternoon at the track across from Halifax Stanfield Airport.
With a fair sized crowd on hand in the grandstands and back pit area, the racers put on an entertaining show to kick off the 2026 race season.
And local racers from the East Hants and Wellington/Beaver Bank/Fall River area didn’t disappoint either.
Here is a look at the unofficial race results from Saturday. (These are all unofficial until officially posted by the track)
Bluenose Pools Beginners (12 laps)
1. 43 Ryder Smith
2. 9 Addison MacLean
3. 88 Ryan Chisholm
4. 18 Nic Farrell
5. 16 Sarah Vandenburg
Heat 1: 43 Ryder Smith
Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero: (15 laps)
1. 11V Addison Veinotte
2. 12 Shelby Chisholm
3. 15 Adlee Lively
4. 55 Ben Turple
5. 13 Avery DeCoste
Heat 1: 99 Bristol Matthews
ADVERTISEMENT:
Traction Mini Stock (30 laps)
1. 80 Chevy MacDonald
2. 13 Chris McMullin
3. 24 Dylan Partridge
4. 68 Mitch Hopkins
5. 88x Nic Baker
Heat 1: 80 Chevy MacDonald
Heat 2: 84 Dylan Black
Heat 3: 19 Billy Wright
Heat 4: 0 Jason Pickles
United Mortgage Alliance Legends (25 laps)
1. 00 Caden Tufts
2. 71 Chase MacKay
3. 9 Campbell Delaney
4. 20 Devin Wadden
5. 45 Brett Pashkoski
Heat 1: 00 Caden Tufts
Heat 2: 71 Chase MacKay
ADVERTISEMENT:
Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman (40 laps)
1. 85 Darren Hilchie
2. 14 Alex Johnson
3. 25 Andrew Lively
4. 01 Joey Livingstone
5. 66 Jeff Breen
Heat 1: 85 Darren Hilchie
Heat 2: 01 Joey Livingston
Pro Stock OPEN
1. 11V Jordan Veinotte
2. 66 Owen Mahar
3. 72 Tylor Hawes
4. 0 Colton Noble
5. 24 Ayden Christensen
Heat 1: 11V Jordan Veinotte