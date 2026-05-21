Mayor Fillmore delivers 2026 State of the Municipality address at Convention Centre

HALIFAX: Mayor Andy Fillmore delivered his 2026 State of the Municipality address Wednesday at the Halifax Convention Centre, outlining a vision for how Halifax can prepare for rapid growth, rising costs, infrastructure pressures, and a generational wave of national defence investment.

The address focused on Halifax’s role as Canada’s Defence City and the responsibility of City Hall to ensure the municipality is prepared for the economic and population growth that will accompany major investments in defence, shipbuilding, infrastructure, innovation, and advanced technology over the coming decades.

“Halifax is facing a defining moment,” said Mayor Fillmore.

“We are entering a period of generational growth and investment – but residents are also feeling real pressures every single day.

“Housing costs, congestion, infrastructure strain, affordability – these challenges are real. City Hall’s responsibility is to ensure Halifax is ready to meet this moment with disciplined leadership, modern systems, and a relentless focus on delivery.”

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During the address, Mayor Fillmore outlined four core municipal priorities:

Housing delivery

Mobility and transportation

Affordability and fiscal discipline

Infrastructure readiness

The address emphasized that growth must improve quality of life for residents – not simply increase population and economic output.

The speech also emphasized the need to modernize municipal systems and governance structures to reflect the scale and pace of growth Halifax is now experiencing.

“If growth only drives up costs and makes life harder for the people who already call Halifax home, then we have failed, said Mayor Fillmore. “We need a region that delivers housing people can afford, infrastructure people can rely on, and public services that work at the scale this moment requires.”

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The event included a fireside chat with Don Bureaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, and a moderated discussion with Deputy Mayor Patty Cuttell focused on governance, growth management, infrastructure delivery, and long-term planning.

A full copy of Mayor Fillmore’s 2026 State of the Municipality address, along with a backgrounder containing sources and supporting information related to statistics and figures referenced throughout the speech, is available at halifax.ca/mayor.

Background:

Halifax Regional Municipality’s population increased by nearly 100,000 people over the past decade, making it one of the fastest periods of growth in the municipality’s history.

Halifax is home to more than 10,000 Canadian Armed Forces and Department of National Defence personnel and is expected to play a central role in a new generation of national defence investment, including shipbuilding, naval infrastructure, advanced technology, and Arctic security operations.

Mayor Fillmore’s 2026 State of the Municipality address focused on the municipality’s required readiness to support continued growth through housing delivery, transportation and mobility improvements, infrastructure investment, and long-term fiscal sustainability.