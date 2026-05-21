Martin, Hawco selected by Jr B Penguins as NSJHL Territorial Picks

Braeden Martin goes in with his shootout shot to. (Submitted photo)

EAST HANTS: The East Hants Jr B Penguins have announced their two territorial selections for the NSJHL for the upcoming season.

The team have picked forward Braden Martin and defender Noah Hawco as their picks.

Hawco played in the N.S. U-18 league with the March and Mill Co. Hunters, recording a goal and 18 points with 61 penalty minutes. He played two games in the playoffs with the Pens, getting an assist.

He also saw one game with the Truro Bearcats in the MHL, with no points recorded.

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Martin, a Kings Hockey Club alum, suited up with the March and Mill Co U-18 this past season recording 12 goals and 21 points in 33 regular season games. He also had 62 penalty minutes.

In the playoffs, he had two goals and a helper in four games played.

The speedy forward also saw action with the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins in the N.S. Jr C league.

With the Pens, he had three goals and five points in two games played, and in the playoffs he saw action in six games recording six goals and 10 points.

Martin also did play as an affiliate with the Jr B Pens, suiting up for two regular season games and earning an assist. He played in one playoff game as well.