Dragons capture Capital Region Division 1 rugby title

The Dragons with the Capital Division 1 banner. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: For the first time in 25 years, the rugby banner is heading back to Lockview High.

The Lockview High Dragons captured the Capital Region Division 1 championship with a hard-fought 31-19 victory over previously undefeated Bay View High in a thrilling match-up played under hot conditions.

Players from both teams battled through soaring temperatures with regular water breaks needed throughout the contest, but the Dragons rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

Ted Stevens led the offensive charge for Lockview with two tries and was named the team’s MVP following the championship performance.

Tucker Potter also crossed the line twice for the Dragons, while Ryder McQueen added a try of his own.

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Brett Skinner earned special recognition from his teammates, receiving the team jersey award for his strong defensive play, including several key tackles and takedowns during the game.

The championship marks a major milestone for the Lockview rugby program, which had not won the metro banner in a quarter century.

The Dragons now turn their attention to provincials. Lockview will host the provincial qualifier against the Western Region champions on Friday, May 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It will take place at the Lockview High turf field, with the team hoping for a strong community turnout to cheer them on.

(Information in this story was provided to The Laker News by the team)