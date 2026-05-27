PHOTOS: Fun times at the Spring fair at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School

A young girl pulls at the fire hose during the Station 45 firefighting obstacle demonstration. 9Healey photo)
FALL RIVER: It was fun under the sun for the hundreds that came out for the annual Spring fair at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School.
There was bouncy castles, plinko, hockey shot game, a petting zoo, the RCMP were there with two cruisers, Station 45 Fall River was there.
Plus there was more to inside in the gymnasium at ALJ.
All in all it was a great way to spend some family time together for the many families that came out and support their local elementary schools Parent Teacher Organization.
All funds from the fundraiser go back to the school to assist in funding field trips, books for classrooms and other school equipment, breakfast program, grounds maintenance, family fun nights and much more.
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We stopped by for about a half hour or so and snapped some of the following photos before we had to head off to our next assignment on this busy Saturday: