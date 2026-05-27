PHOTOS: Fun times at the Spring fair at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School

A young girl pulls at the fire hose during the Station 45 firefighting obstacle demonstration. 9Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: It was fun under the sun for the hundreds that came out for the annual Spring fair at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School.

There was bouncy castles, plinko, hockey shot game, a petting zoo, the RCMP were there with two cruisers, Station 45 Fall River was there.

Plus there was more to inside in the gymnasium at ALJ.

All in all it was a great way to spend some family time together for the many families that came out and support their local elementary schools Parent Teacher Organization.

All funds from the fundraiser go back to the school to assist in funding field trips, books for classrooms and other school equipment, breakfast program, grounds maintenance, family fun nights and much more.

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We stopped by for about a half hour or so and snapped some of the following photos before we had to head off to our next assignment on this busy Saturday:

Have a look at what we were able to capture.

A child gets to turn on the sirens and lights in this RCMP cruiser. (Healey photo)

There were plenty of lineups to get on the bouncy castle games under the bright sunshine. (Healey photo)

The petting zoo had these two in their glory at the Spring Fair. (Healey photo)

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These two friends challenged each other to try the firefighting obstacle course and see who could be the winner. (Healey photo)

A young boy serves up a sno cone to a young lady inside ALJ during the fair. (Healey photo)

A woman tries her hand at pulling some fire hose as she did the firefighting obstacle course with her daughter. (Healey photo)

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A young boy gets to see what the driver seat in the RCMP cruiser is like as he is helped with what is where from a Fall River RCMP officer. (Healey photo)

A young girl and woman begin the Station 45 firefighting obstacle demonstration course. (Healey photo)

Sno’cones were popular to keep everyone cool on this hot day. (Healey photo)