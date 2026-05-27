More funding for training clinical services at Dalhousie Centre for Psychological Health

Shannon Johnson, co-Director, Dalhousie Centre for Psychological Health, speaks about the centre’s impact on the local community. (Province of Nova Scotia)

HALIFAX: The Dalhousie Centre for Psychological Health will continue to welcome students and provide publicly funded clinical services to vulnerable Nova Scotians.

Over the next three years, the Province is investing $6.2 million, including extending the clinical psychology residency program for another two years.

“Those at the Dalhousie Centre for Psychological Health are doing outstanding work. They are providing valuable, publicly funded, community-based access to clinical care while training the next generation of mental health professionals,” said Brian Comer, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health.

“Students who train at the centre learn to provide compassionate, responsive care for those with intersecting challenges.

“The centre’s students have seen hundreds of patients over the years, creating thousands of appointments. The Province is proud to be a partner in this work.”

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The centre, in Halifax, is a teaching clinic that offers psychological care at no cost to clients who face barriers to support, including people with low income.

It works closely with the Dalhousie School of Social Work Community Clinic, where social workers help clients with essential needs, including accessing resources and navigating systems.

Funding the Dalhousie Centre for Psychological Health is part of the government’s work to provide Nova Scotians with universal access to mental healthcare by reducing barriers, increasing access points and attracting skilled professionals to deliver the publicly funded mental health services Nova Scotians need.

Quotes:

“Since opening the Dalhousie Centre for Psychological Health in 2023, we have seen first-hand how making mental healthcare more accessible benefits low-income Nova Scotians.

“By providing a wide range of psychological assessments and interventions, we are meeting the unique needs of our clients.”

— Shannon Johnson, co-Director, Dalhousie Centre for Psychological Health

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“The Centre for Psychological Health provides valuable training opportunities for our clinical psychology PhD students, ensuring they are well prepared to serve individuals with varied and complex needs in the future.

“We are grateful to have the continued support of the Office of Addictions and Mental Health and look forward to growing our services and training in the years to come.”

— Alissa Pencer, co-Director, Dalhousie Centre for Psychological Health

Quick Facts:

since the clinic opened in 2023, 507 people have accessed psychological testing and treatment, through more than 3,900 appointments

since opening, 68 students have trained at the centre, with the majority enrolled in PhD psychology programs

referrals are made through 34 community partners in Halifax Regional Municipality