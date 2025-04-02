FALL RIVER: Two Fall River-area businesses are joining forces to help those in need.

Aerotec Engines in Beaver Bank and The Fourth Lock in Fall River are teaming up to match donations towards Feed Nova Scotia up to $500.

The Fourth Lock announced the initiative between the two on their social media platforms on April 2.

“At The Fourth Lock, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us,’ the post read. “We are starting a monthly fundraising campaign and would love for you to join in.”

This month, they’re raising funds for Feed Nova Scotia, helping those in need.

If people wish to help out, when they visit the Fourth Lock on Hwy 2 in Fall River, a small $5 donation from your table can go a long way in making a big impact.

With the matching by Aerotec Engines and The Fourth Lock, that means the small donation could triple the table’s generosity.

“No pressure at all – but if you’d like to contribute, we truly appreciate it,” added the post on Facebook. “Together, we can make a difference.”

“Donate today and spread the kindness.”