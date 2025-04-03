HRM residents invited to review draft 2026-2030 Strategic Plan content

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to review the draft 2026-2030 Strategic Plan content and provide feedback.

The Strategic Plan reflects the municipality’s vision, mission and values – and establishes key areas of focus now and into the future.

The four-year plan outlines priorities and goals, which guide how the municipality tracks progress and aligns business plans and budgets.

The plan also helps municipal employees understand how their work fits into the long-term goals of the organization, and how they can work together to make a difference in the region.

The draft Plan content has been informed by the results of the 2024 Resident Survey and workshops with Regional Council and the administration’s senior leadership.

While reviewing the draft Plan content, residents can provide feedback on if it reflects the most pressing issues facing the municipality; prioritizes what is most important for Regional Council and the municipal administration; and includes perspectives for the entire region.

Results from this engagement will support Regional Council in determining final priorities and goals for the 2026-2030 Strategic Plan.

The Shape Your City survey can be found here and will remain open until April 23, 2025.