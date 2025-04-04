Halifax Partnership tackles Nova Scotia’s productivity challenge

HALIFAX: The Halifax Partnership launched a new initiative April 3 to address Nova Scotia’s productivity challenges, which are affecting our economy,standard of living, and future growth.

“The Productivity Puzzle” encompasses a series of events, discussions, and research aimed at sparking a broader conversation about the importance of productivity in Nova Scotia and potential solutions to address key challenges and boost performance.

“As we face economic uncertainty driven by unpredictable international relations and shifting trade dynamics, there has never been a more crucial time to tackle Nova Scotia’s productivity crisis,” says Ian Munro, Chief Economist at Halifax Partnership.

“A recent report ranks Nova Scotia last in GDP per capita among all other Canadian provinces and U.S. states.

“Improving productivity doesn’t require one big solution, but rather practical changes on many fronts – from taxation to labour to regulation – that will compound into significant improvement over time.”

Keynote speaker, journalist Andrew Coyne, addressed the pressing issues of Canada’s productivity crisis.

“For some time, it’s been clear there is something not quite right with Canada’s economy, specifically in regard to economic growth,” says Coyne.

“It’s become conventional to talk of Canada being in a growth crisis.

“With the return of Donald Trump to power in the United States, one might almost say it’s become a growth emergency.”

The event also featured a panel of Nova Scotia business leaders who shared their experiences and insights on productivity, including their successes and challenges.

“Addressing Nova Scotia’s productivity crisis isn’t just about economics; it’s about our quality of life,” says Wendy Luther, Halifax Partnership President and CEO.

“Nova Scotia has proven we can overcome major challenges when we collaborate across sectors.

“By coming together, we can craft impactful solutions to increase productivity and build a stronger economy for everyone.”

For more information, we encourage you to explore Halifax Partnership’s first report, ‘The Productivity Puzzle: Understanding Challenges and Seeking Solutions’, by Halifax Partnership Chief Economist Ian Munro.

The report explores Nova Scotia’s productivity puzzle, and how we can start putting the pieces together to solve the challenge.