No charges after Fall River MVC

FALL RIVER: Police say there won’t be any tickets issued or charges filed following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.

The collision took place near the Dairy Queen and Shoppers Drug Mart in the Fall River Shopping Plaza.

It occurred at around 9:30 a.m.

A spokesperson told The Laker News that officers learned that a gray Mitsubishi Mirage and a red Nissan Sentra had collided on Highway 2 in Fall River, near the exit of a parking lot in the area.

The spokesperson said although it was originally reported as a hit and run, officers learned that the driver of one of the vehicles moved the car into a parking lot after the collision.

They were not attempting to leave the scene as it was initially believed.

The drivers were the only occupants of each vehicle.

The spokesperson said that impairment by alcohol/drugs was not a factor and police did not issue any tickets or file any charges.

File number is 25-44847.