Healing Pathways – Grieving well online directory launched

EAST HANTS/COLCHESTER: Healing Pathways – Grieving Well, a new online resource designed to support Nova Scotians through grief and emotional wellness, has officially launched.

This web-based directory provides accessible information, community connections, and practical tools to help individuals navigate grief.

While the directory will be available province-wide in 2025, it is currently focused on resources in Cumberland, Colchester, and East Hants.

The N.S. Hospice Pallative Care Association said it encourage you to share this important initiative within your networks.

The aim of sharing is to help ensure residents are aware of the resources available to them.

Visit grievingwell.nshpca.ca to explore the directory.