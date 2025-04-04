Province funds groundbreaking Psychology training program

From a release

BEDFORD: Nova Scotia is training more mental health and addictions professionals at Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU).

A new doctoral psychology program and training clinic,the first of its kind in Nova Scotia,will focus on the needs of children and youth.



“There’s a need here in Nova Scotia, and throughout Canada, for more child psychologists,” said Brian Comer, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health.

“This program will train more doctorate-level psychologists right here at home. They will provide services, as part of their training, on campus at a brand new psychology clinic, opening more access for families and children.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Department of Advanced Education hasprovided $3.7 million to support the academic program and the Office of Addictions and Mental Health about $4.2 million for the clinic construction costs.The four-year doctor of psychology program and residency will provide specialized training to better prepare future psychologists to support the population’s mental health needs.

It will focus on applied knowledge and practical training.



Students will provide supervised services for children, youth and families at the new training clinic, set to start construction this year.



Nova Scotians will access free services at the clinic or remotely, including through partnerships with community agencies. Once fully staffed, the clinic expects to see more than 200 children and youth for assessment and treatment every year.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“Supporting the education and training of future psychologists is an investment in the well-being of our children and youth.

“This new program and clinic will equip students with the skills they need to be successful while providing critical mental health support.

“By training students right here at home, we are strengthening our workforce and building a brighter future for students and all Nova Scotians.”

— Brendan Maguire, Minister of Advanced Education



“As an aspiring clinical psychologist, I’m thrilled about this new doctoral opportunity here at home in Nova Scotia.

“The emphasis of the MSVU PsyD on hands-on training and extensive practical teaching is what makes this program so exciting.

“Being able to apply what you’re learning in a real clinical setting means that students can make a difference for those in need of care, while at the same time learning from expert supervisors who are leaders in the field.”

— Kennedy Hackett, psychology undergraduate student, MSVU

ADVERTISEMENT:

“MSVU and the provincial government share a commitment to keep talented students in Nova Scotia and help meet the growing need for critical youth mental health care.

“With the support of our partners in government, we’re able to leverage MSVU’s existing expertise in school and child psychology to train child- and youth-focused doctoral level clinicians and at the same time expand much needed mental health services for families.”

— Joël Dickinson, President and Vice-Chancellor, MSVU



Quick Facts:

– the program is in development and expected to start in September 2026