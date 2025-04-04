HALIFAX: North Sun Energy, a co-owned business between North Atlantic and Suncor’s Petro-Canada™, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of seven new Orangestore locations at Petro-Canada sites in Halifax and surrounding areas.

The new convenience stores signal Orangestore’s expanded presence on the mainland, building on the brand’s Nova Scotia debut in Membertou, Cape Breton, last summer.

“The extension of Orangestore’s presence into the Halifax region is something we’re truly proud of,” said David Button, President of North Sun Energy.

“All seven stores are ideally situated at Petro-Canada sites in high-traffic areas … adjacent to thriving and growing communities that we are eager to become a part of.”

The seven stores include ones in Elmsdale; Fall River; and Stewiacke, among those in communities that The Laker News covers.

Others include: Kearney Lake Road Halifax; Dartmouth; Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville; and Herring Cove.

The store openings mark a significant milestone in North Sun Energy’s growth strategy.

“This expansion is a direct result of our efforts to optimize long-term value and growth by focusing on strategic development initiatives while enhancing the overall customer experience,” said Button.

“Customers visiting Orangestore can expect exceptional service and fantastic offerings, including expanded food services through our Café Orange, and exclusive rewards and fuel savings from Petro-Canada’s national Petro-Points™ loyalty program.”

To celebrate this exciting achievement, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, April 3, at 124 Kearny Lake location.

Customers were invited to enjoy grand opening giveaways and special offers.

The event featured remarks from David Button, President of North Sun Energy, Halifax Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini, and Damian Stoilov, MLA for Bedford South.