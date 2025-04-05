HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is is expanding its support for Indigenous and Black and African Nova Scotian women and their families affected by gender-based violence.



Creating Communities of Care Through a Customary Law Approach will receive $500,000 a year in ongoing core funding beginning this year.



“This is an important project that gives voice to women who face increased barriers as a result of racism and discrimination in our society,” said Leah Martin, Minister responsible for the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

“With a commitment to stable, ongoing funding, project partners can continue their work to break down those barriers and provide the culturally responsive support women and their families need to heal and thrive.”

Project partners – the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre, the Nova Scotia Association of Black Social Workers, the Mi’kmaw Legal Support Network and the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia – work together to identify gaps and develop better supports for victims of gender-based violence and their families in Halifax’s urban Indigenous and Black and African Nova Scotian communities.Working with government agencies and programs, including the Department of Justice’s Victim Services and the Domestic Violence Court Program, the project provides culturally relevant support and navigation help, and raises awareness of the impact of violence in Indigenous and Black and African Nova Scotian communities through initiatives like podcasts, participation in conferences and workshops, and presentations.About 250 women access services and supports through the project each month.

Core funding will provide sustainability to services and supports for women from these communities.



Quotes:

“The move to core funding will enable us to strengthen our capacity within the GBV/IPV sector to develop and provide culturally relevant services.

“It comes at a critical time as there is a pressing need to amplify the voices of African Nova Scotian women, families, service providers and supports.”

— Rajean Willis, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Association of Black Social Workers

“It is proven that cultural supports are the most effective way for our Indigenous community members to ground themselves in instances of trauma.

“This fund will change the lives and outcomes for women and their families affected by gender-based violence. We are proud to partner with the Nova Scotia Status of Women on this integral program.”

— Pam Glode Desrochers, Executive Director, Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre



Quick Facts:

– Creating Communities of Care Through a Customary Law Approach began in 2019 with a $2-million, four-year investment by the federal government and the Nova ScotiaAdvisory Council on the Status of Women

– the move to core funding is a direct response to recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission, the Desmond Fatality Inquiry, and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ People

– the Desmond Fatality Inquiry underscored the need for culturally responsive services and supports for victims and survivors of gender-based violence

– the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ People outlines the disproportionate impact gender-based violence has on Indigenous women, the intersection between the criminalization of Indigenous women and girls and their victimization, and the need for culturally specific supports.