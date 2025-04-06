Sackville’s bid to be Kraft Hockeyville ends; leaves lasting impact as community spirit alive

LOWER SACKVILLE: The bid for the Sackville Arena to be Kraft Hockeyville 2025 may have come up short, but it has left a lasting impact.

That impact is in the form of the community spirit created over the past few months and this weekend during the vote-a-thon.

With a crowded Sackville Arena on Saturday and Sportsnet crew on hand, there was a lot of excitement as they awaited the final results of the voting period.

The winner was announced in the first intermission of Saturday night’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.

All four finalists had a crew from Sportsnet ready to be there for the live announcement by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

In the end, while it’s disappointing that Sackville didn’t win the $250,000 in rink upgrades and a pre-season NHL game in 2026–Saint-Boniface, Quebec was the winner–the spirit that came about as they rallied to vote vote vote was great to see.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Hockeyville Committee should be proud of what they accomplished and made the top four across Canada.

All of the top four were guaranteed $25,000 for rink upgrades by making the top four, so Sackville will get that.

They also will receive $10,000 worth of brand-new youth hockey equipment courtesy of NHLPA Goals & Dreams. All of the top four also received this.

Here are some photos from the Hockeyville announcement night as taken by Matt Dagley.

The big screen on the Sackville Arena ice. (Dagley Media photo)

The atmosphere was electric and the upstairs was crowded at the Sackville Arena awaiting the announcement. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT: