WOLFVILLE: A group of graduates is ready to help tackle Nova Scotia’s housing shortage after completing the Tiny Home Construction Fundamentals Program.



The 10-week program, led by the Atlantic Home Building & Renovation Sector Council with funding from the province, teaches hands-on construction skills and provides industry-recognized credentials. Participants also earn high school and micro-credential credits, making it a valuable option for learners at different career stages.



The Department has provided about $500,000 since the program began in the fall of 2024 in Wolfville with eight participants.



“Skilled workers are key to solving Nova Scotia’s housing shortage, and we’re proud to support their training,” said Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Nolan Young.

“These graduates will make a real difference building homes in our communities.”

In the second cohort this winter, eight participants learned carpentry, framing, roofing and tool mastery while building a net-zero ready tiny home.

The program supports people from underrepresented groups and includes paid work experience to help graduates find jobs.



The council is working with housing organizations to place the tiny homes in communities, showing how modular construction can help create affordable housing.



“We are incredibly proud of this cohort’s achievements. This program exemplifies the future of construction education by merging technical training with real-world impact.

“The homes built by our participants reflect our region’s commitment to sustainability, affordability and community development.”

— Jessica Ward, Operations and Project Development Manager, Atlantic Home Building & Renovation Sector Council

“The program gave me the confidence to pursue a career in trades.

“Working on a real project made a huge difference for my learning experience.”

— Zach Caldwell, graduate, Tiny Home Construction Fundamentals Program

Quick Facts:

– the program is delivered in partnership with the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, Cape Breton University and the Nova Scotia Non-Profit Housing Association

– a graduation ceremony took place on March 21 in Windsor

– the third cohort started March 31 in Lawrencetown, Annapolis County with 11 participants