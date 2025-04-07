NOVA SCOTIA: The province is extending the interim farm wine program and committing $7.4 million over the next two years for registered grape farm wineries.



“We appreciate the high-quality wines produced in Nova Scotia and the overall impacts of the farm wineries to our rural economies,” said Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow.

“We made a commitment to follow up with Wine Growers Nova Scotia on longer-term funding, and we look forward to productive discussions.”



The Department is investing $3.7 million per year for the two-year extension of the interim program.

“We are thrilled to be at the table with the province having these discussions, both with Agriculture and Finance.

“It is clear, with announcements like this program, that the Province is working with our industry and continuing to invest back into it, which will help our wine and grape sector in Nova Scotia continue to grow.

“We look forward to working together with the Province on the next steps on this journey together.”

— Karl Coutinho, board Chair, Wine Growers Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:

– there are 22 registered grape farm wineries in Nova Scotia

– the interim wine support is modelled on the Wine Sector Support Program through Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

– the Department also administers the $700,000 Wine and Grape Industry Development Program