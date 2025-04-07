Province announces new supportive housing for youth, young families

HALFAX: More youth and young families will soon have access to safe, supportive housing through a partnership between Phoenix Youth Programs, the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia and the province.



“We made a promise to make more housing available to Nova Scotians who need it most, and we are keeping our promise,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development.

“The first of its kind in Nova Scotia, this new housing is both safe and affordable and comes with targeted supports to help young residents build strong foundations for their future.”



Two fully refurbished apartment buildings in Halifax will provide supportive housing for 22 youth aged 16 to 24 or young families.

All 12 units have two bedrooms, with shared living space. Young people with children do not share space. There is a communal laundry room on-site and each bathroom has a tub.

Utilities, including electricity, water and internet, are included; residents pay 30 per cent of their gross income each month, to a maximum of $500.

Income could include employment earnings or support from government programs such as employment insurance, income assistance or disability support.



Residents have help from Phoenix Youth Programs staff specializing in youth outreach and support services, who will be on-site around the clock.



Quotes:

“Every person deserves a safe, stable place to call home.

This unique project provides housing and support services tailored to the unique needs of young people, giving them the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

— Scott Armstrong, Minister of Opportunities and Social Development

“We are so thrilled that with the incredible support of the Province of Nova Scotia and in partnership with AHANS, that the Kencrest Apartments open their doors.

“What awaits is dignified, affordable housing for up to 22 youth who were previously in dire housing need. Phoenix staff will work alongside youth, providing wraparound services based on the goals of each person.

“Kencrest is a prime example of how owners, governments and non-profit agencies can team up to increase community housing stock for real and lasting change that is beyond measure.

“These collaborations generate hope and the promise of brighter futures.”

— Timothy Crooks, Executive Director, Phoenix Youth Programs

“Housing is the solution to homelessness, and more broadly, the ongoing housing crisis.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the Province of Nova Scotia in our mission to secure a meaningful portfolio of non-profit, affordable housing that offers alternatives to the private market.

“Our partnership with Phoenix Youth Programs builds upon the various supportive housing projects AHANS has delivered and will leverage strengths in both our organizations to provide a best-practice experience for our shared clients.

“Kencrest is just another example of how the non-profit sector can provide people-focused housing solutions where Nova Scotians can thrive.”

— Michael Kabalen, Executive Director, Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia

– Opportunities and Social Development is providing $541,000 for operational expenses and support services

– Growth and Development provided a $3.68-million loan toward the property purchase through the Community Housing Acquisition Program (CHAP)

– CHAP supports community housing organizations to preserve existing affordable housing units by providing a fixed interest rate loan of up to $10 million per acquisition, to purchase existing multi-unit residential properties

– more than $32 million has been loaned to community housing organizations to purchase 526 affordable housing units for 24 projects since CHAP launched in July 2022