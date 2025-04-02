PHOTOS/VIDEO: Get voting for Sackville to be Kraft Hockeyville

LOWER SACKVILLE: Its Kraft Hockeyville voting weekend.

The Sackville Arena is one of the four finalists for the contest put on by Kraft that could see it win $250,000 in upgrades and a pre-season NHL game.

Now its up to you the fans to help get it to win the title as Kraft Hockeyville 2025.

Voting opens on April 4 at 10 am Atlantic and goes until April 5 at 6 pm Atlantic. There will be voting for the full time in the upstairs level of the Arena.

To vote go to: https://hockeyville.kraftheinz.com and vote for Sackville Arena. There is no limit to how many times you can vote.

The winner of Hockeyville 2025 will be announced on April 5 during the game that night on Hockey Night in Canada.

We stopped by the Arena on Sunday to film our vote video with a couple of the mascots. Check it out.

Let’s help make it known that Sackville is Hockeyville!

Kingfisher, Knight, and The Laker News’ Pat Healey are ready to get voting for Sackville to be Kraft Hockeyville 2025. (Dagley Media photo)

Here are a couple of photos from the filming of the video story:

The Knight gets after Pat to stop talking and do more voting. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat was working up a sweat as he got voting for Sackville to be Kraft Hockeyville 2025. (Dagley Media photo)

The Kingfisher scolds Pat for not voting but talking about the process. He wasn’t happy. (Dagley Media photo)