PHOTOS/VIDEO: Get voting for Sackville to be Kraft Hockeyville

LOWER SACKVILLE: Its Kraft Hockeyville voting weekend.
The Sackville Arena is one of the four finalists for the contest put on by Kraft that could see it win $250,000 in upgrades and a pre-season NHL game.
Now its up to you the fans to help get it to win the title as Kraft Hockeyville 2025.
Voting opens on April 4 at 10 am Atlantic and goes until April 5 at 6 pm Atlantic. There will be voting for the full time in the upstairs level of the Arena.
To vote go to: https://hockeyville.kraftheinz.com and vote for Sackville Arena. There is no limit to how many times you can vote.
The winner of Hockeyville 2025 will be announced on April 5 during the game that night on Hockey Night in Canada.
We stopped by the Arena on Sunday to film our vote video with a couple of the mascots. Check it out.
Let’s help make it known that Sackville is Hockeyville!
Here are a couple of photos from the filming of the video story:
