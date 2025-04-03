Jr C Pens one win away from capturing league championship

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins have a chance to capture the N.S. JR C League title on home ice.

The Pens head into game four in the best-of-seven championship series against the Spryfield Attack on Saturday afternoon in Lantz with a controlling 3-0 series lead.

It’s one that is insurmountable, but the Pens players and their coaching staff aren’t thinking past Game four.

They’re keeping their eyes on the present and the prize at hand, and what they can do if they get the w at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Game four is set for a 3 p.m. puck drop.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The series so far has seen East Hants pick up duplicate 5-4 wins in game one (in Spryfield) and two (in Lantz) and then a 7-4 road win.

In game one, Evan Tilley had a goal and two helpers to lead the Pens.

Hudson Forward scored the game-winner with 32 seconds left to cap off a two goal third period for East Hants.

Sam Rogers had a goal and an assist, while Garett MacLean chipped in with a pair of helpers.

Gabe Rendell had the goaltending win between the pipes stopping 37 of 41 pucks.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In game two, Daniel Bar led the way with a goal and an assist.

TJ Norris had three helpers for the victors.

The speedy and puck moving Connor Lloyd notched the game winner with 11:36 left in the final frame.

Thomas Shaw set up the winner by Lloyd.

Gabe Rendell turned away 30 of 34 shots in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Wrapping up the three games in three day stretch to start the series, East Hants used a four goal third period that saw them rally from a one goal deficit to the three-goal win.

Jacob Edwards set up the game winner by Logan Forward with 15:18 left in the third period.

Forward had a second goal, while Sam Rogers and Connor Lloyd each had a goal and an assist. Edwards also added a goal.

Hayden MacDonald picked up two assists for the Pens.

Gabe Rendell stopped 34 of 38 pucks that were fired his way for East Hants.

The Pens wired 55 shots on the Attack goalie.