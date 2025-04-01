Gilby named Sports Heritage Society “Super Six” award winner

LANTZ: An Enfield race car driver is a “Super Six” winner.

The East Hants Sports Heritage Society presented Gage Gilby, driver of the no. 25G in the Fort Garry Industries Maritime Pro Stock Tour, with the first of the 2024 Super Six awards.

Gilby won Rookie of the Year on the tour in the 2024 season coming close to garnering his inaugural win on several occasions.

The Sports Heritage Society congratulated Gilby on signing a contract to race for Fr8 Racing in the United States to race a limited schedule for them.