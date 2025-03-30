ENFIELD: A junior “try-it” session for rugby players is being held beginning March 31.

Enfield RFC will be holding the sessions for players who are born between 2007-2011.

There will be an introduction to contact for players in U14, which are those born in 2011 and 2012.

The Junior player age category for the U16 and U18 category are those born in 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010.

The sessions will be held at the East Hants Sportsplex Fieldhouse Dome in Lantz.

Dates for the Try-it sessions will be:

Monday March 31 from 6pm-7:30pm (Shaw)

Monday April 7 from 6pm-7:30pm (Guardian)

Monday April 14 from 6pm-7:30pm (Guardian)

And Monday April 21 from 6pm-7:30pm (Guardian)

The cost for each session is $10 per session

These sessions will be a great opportunity for new players to give a new sport a try (no contact until full registration completed).

They will also be good for returning players to brush up on their skills and fitness prior to the start of the 2025 season!

All registration info for the 2025 Summer season to follow.

For more info see Enfield RFC on Facebook.