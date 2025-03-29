NS U16AAA Provincials: Kings win, fall in overtime on Day 1

TRURO: It was a slow start to the N.S. U-16 AAAA Hockey League provincials for the Kings Hockey Club.

However, in the end they pulled through day 1 with a win and overtime loss.

The Kings started the tournament with a morning game against host Fundy Thunder at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro.

Kings and Fundy played even and close hockey for the most part until the Sackville/East Hants-based Kings opened it up with a two goal third period en route to the 4-1 win.

In their afternoon game, they fell 3-2 in overtime to the Cabot Highlanders. Both teams are first and second in the standings headed to the pivotal day two of league championship play on Saturday.

Against the Fundy Thunder, the two teams were squared 1-1 after the first period.

Braden Martin’s second goal of the game made it 2-1 for the Kings and Darius Peh put them up 3-1 and they never looked back.

Joel Verge added a single marker late to make it 4-1 final.

Two of the goals were on the powerplay for the Kings.

Mathus George, assisted by Vandenberg, had the Thunder goal.

The Thunder had some local East Hants-area content with former Elmsdale resident Cooper Singer; Daniel Vandenburg, known for his racing Bandoleros and Legends at Scotia Speedworld in Enfield, and Stewiacke’s Cam Isenor on their roster.

A Fundy Thunder sends the puck ahead to a teammate. (Healey photo)

Assists on the Kings goals were credited to Joel Verge with a pair.

Single helpers went to Jayden Weston, Andrew Urquhart, Jackson Orchard, Jonathan Probert, and Cam Urquhart.

Joseph Saunders earned the goaltending victory stopping 36 of 37 shots between the pipes for the Kings.

Chris Walker allowed four goals on 26 shots in the loss.

Later on Friday against the Highlanders, Ryan Davidson notched the game winner with 22 ticks left on the clock in overtime for the win for the Highlanders.

Braden Martin had both regulation time goals for the Kings.

Assists went to Joel Verge; Jayden Weston; and Ben Fraser.

Logan Evans was tagged with the loss stopping 16 of 19 pucks.

Mason Doucet got the win.

The Kings are in action on Saturday at 12 pm against the Voyageurs and then renew their rivalry with the Armada in a 6 pm game to conclude round robin at the league championship.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The Kings celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

Daniel Vandenburg with the Fundy Thunder gets set for the faceoff in the Kings zone. (Healey photo)