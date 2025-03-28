TRURO: The Basin Armada come away from day 1 at the N.S. U16 AAAA Hockey League provincial championships with a pair of losses.

The Armada loss both their games at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, home of the Truro Jr A Bearcats to sit last out of the five teams participating.

It was a rough start as the Armada outshot the Dartmouth Voyageurs in game one, but lost 3-0 thanks to some hot goaltending from the Voyageurs netminder.

The Armada played the Cabot Highlanders later on Friday night, and fell 5-1.

Against the Voyageurs, Maverick Mitchell had a goal and two assists to elad Dartmouth to the victory.

Jonah Carew and Evan Ren had the other tallies.

Loghan Wallace turned away all 36 pucks he saw for the winners.

Sullivan Sherry allowed three goals on 12 shots to get tagged with the loss.

Basin Armada play the Fundy Thunder at 2 p.m. on Saturday and then their rival the Kings at 6 p.m. to close out round-robin action at the provincials. They will need to win both and have some help to continue play.

Luke Maidment of the Armada switches gears as a Dartmouth player skates away with the puck. (Healey photo)

Sam Bassil spins around a Dartmouth defender to get an opportunity on net. (Healey photo)