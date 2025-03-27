Mumford headed to MSVU Mystics women’s hoops program

MILFORD: Victoria Mumford will be going from the black and yellow of the HERH Tigers to the colours of the MSVU Mystics this September.

The spark plug from Belnan has announced her commitment to the Bedford university’s women’s basketball program.

The Mystics announced the news on March 26 on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Mumford, listed at five-foot-four, will join the Mystics after four seasons with the Hants East Rural High Tigers.

The shooting guard, a leader on and off the court, was named the Tigers MVP in 2024 and earned Rookie of the Year honours in 2021.

She was also recognized as an NS True Sport Athlete Ambassador in 2023 for her dedication to sportsmanship and leadership.

MSVU Coach Mark Forward is excited for Mumford to lace them on the Mystics.

“Victoria is a hardworking and dedicated student-athlete who is constantly looking to improve each day,” he said.

“She brings an above-average ball-handling and shooting skillset to the court, is extremely coachable, and is committed to developing both her basketball skill set and IQ.

“Victoria is a high-achieving student, which will serve her well as we look forward to working with her in the years to come.”

Mumford is as excited to be playing with the Mystics, and close enough for many local supporters to come out and cheer her on.

“I’m thrilled to continue my athletic and academic journey at MSVU,” she said.

“I’m proud to join the Mystics and eager for the opportunity to be a part of a well-coached, competitive team.

“This experience will allow me to grow as an athlete, a student, and an individual.”

Mumford will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science with a major in Biology at MSVU.