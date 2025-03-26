Doyle, Damczyk help U13AAA Metro West Force Red to provincial title

FALL RIVER: A pair of goalies from Miller Lake and Fall River helped their U13 AAA girls hockey team to the provincial championship last weekend.

Amelia Damczyk and Olivia Doyle, who both are students at Georges P. Vanier Junior High, played goal in the five games at the tournament for the Metro West Force Red team.

The duo surrendered seven goals in five games played at the provincials in Antigonish.

Now, the MWF Red will get to represent the province at Atlantics as Team Nova Scotia.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Doyle played in three games and recorded three goals against.

That left her with a 1,00 Goals Against Average for the tournament.

Damczyk finished with two games played and four goals scored on her for a 2.00 Goals Against Average.

The Metro West Force Red head off to Gander, Newfoundland where the Atlantic are being held on April 9. The tournament runs April 11-13.