LANTZ: Mark your calendars for one of the summer events to be at in East Hants.

The fourth annual Ritchie Gilby Car Show will take place on June 14.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The car show will take place at the East Hants Sportspelx in Lantz.

The car show poster.

The car show honours local legend, the late Ritchie Gilby, who was a friend to many in the area.

The event is put on by his family and monies raised go back into the community through support of various sports clubs and other organizations.

There will be a cash BBQ; t-shirts; music; and plenty of family fun.

The cost to enter will be a $5 entry fee.